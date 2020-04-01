Sci-Tech Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19 As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sci-Tech Technology solutions sought to develop digital economy in Vietnam The International Data Group in Vietnam (IDG) and the Radio and Electronics Association of Vietnam jointly held a teleconference named “World Mobile Broadband & ISP 2020” on March 27 aiming to seek technology solutions to boost digital economic development in the country.