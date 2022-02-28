Working group established to operate free trade agreement portal
The portal, the first of its kind in Vietnam, has been developed by the ministry and the World Bank, with support from the Government of Australia, since February 2019. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An inter-ministerial working group has been established to operate and upgrade the Vietnam Free Trade Agreement Portal (FTAP) for 2021-2025 with a vision towards 2035.
According a decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) dated December 10, 2021, the group is staffed by 29 members from relevant ministries and agencies. It will be based at the MoIT.
It provides a smart online look-up tool for enterprises and others who wish to explore various FTA commitments regarding import duties, rules of origin, and services and investment. It also offers information and knowledge essential to foreign traders, such as market updates and local regulations on imports and exports as well as sustainable development.
Vietnam has signed a total of 14 bilateral and regional FTAs, 13 of which have entered into force, including the new-generation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). The country has also concluded talks over another FTA while negotiations on two others are underway./.