Working group heads to Truong Sa island district
A working group headed to Truong Sa (Spratly) island district and DK1 Platform on April 26 from Cam Ranh city in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.
At the farewell ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) - A working group headed to Truong Sa (Spratly) island district and DK1 Platform on April 26 from Cam Ranh city in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.
A farewell ceremony for the group, including officers and soldiers of the Naval Zone 4 High Command, representatives departments and agencies, and journalists, was held by the Naval Zone 4 High Command and the provincial People’s Committee.
The delegation will present necessities to soldiers and residents in the island district, according to Rear Admiral Phan Tuan Hung, Deputy Commander of the Naval Force.
At the farewell ceremony (Photo: VNA)
They are scheduled to visit DK1 Platform and several islands in the Truong Sa archipelago, where they will meet with officers, soldiers, and local people.
On this occasion, the delegation of National Assembly deputies of Khanh Hoa province will also present certificates of merit from the provincial People’s Committee to collectives that performed strongly in fulfilling national defence and security tasks in 2020./.