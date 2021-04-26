Society Rice aid comes for Vietnamese-Cambodians under COVID-19 lockdown The first rice packages to help Vietnamese-Cambodian families living in areas under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, arrived in Preah Sihanouk city of the province of the same name on April 25.

Society Vinh Phuc: wartime bomb moved out of residential area The Military High Command’s sapper force in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on April 25 moved a bomb weighing 340 kg from a residential area in the province’s Vinh Yen City to a safe place.

Society Dreamy Hanoi in the falling dracontomelon leaves season Plenty of roads throughout the capital city of Hanoi can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.

Society Illegal immigrants arrested in northern Dien Bien province Border guards in the northern border province of Bien Bien have arrested seven people who illegally entered Vietnam.