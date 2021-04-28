Business PM suggests “three don’ts” to help transport ministry tackle problems Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed the Ministry of Transport to adopt the principle of “three don’ts” in addressing problems from project implementation: Don’t say “no”, Don’t say “difficult”, and Don’t say “yes” but then take no action.

Business Room for Vietnam - US post-pandemic cooperation considerable: Experts Vietnam and the US have huge potential to boost cooperation in trade and supply chains after COVID-19 is brought under control, experts said at a conference held by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham Vietnam) on April 28.

Business Deputy PM lauds contributions of Japan’s financial, credit organisations Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 28 hosted a reception for Masahiro Yoshimura, General Manager of Business Development Department at Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), who is also in charge of managing Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC).

Business Measures sought to expand export markets for farm produce Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan asked agencies within the ministry, local authorities and departments of agriculture and rural development of localities to focus on measures to seek new export markets for Vietnamese farm produce, stressing that this is a decisive factor in the country’s agricultural economic development.