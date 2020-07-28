Workshop discusses anti-corruption efforts in private sector
Hanoi (VNA) - A consultation workshop on a draft report and guidelines for non-State enterprises and social organisations to implement anti-corruption laws was held in Hanoi on July 28.
The workshop was jointly held by the Government Inspectorate, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), representatives from the British Government, the “Promoting a Fair Business Environment in ASEAN” project, and the UN Development Programme (UNDP).
Deputy Inspector General Tran Ngoc Liem said the report will help the Government Inspectorate compile guidelines for non-State enterprises and organisations to implement anti-corruption legal regulations in line with the 2018 Anti-Corruption Law and Government Decree No 59/2019/ND-CP dated July 1, 2019 which details certain articles of the law.
The report identifies ambiguities in the law and analyses international experience, and takes on board opinions from experts and relevant parties, he added.
The Anti-Corruption Law was expanded to the non-State sector quite recently, with the 2018 version comprising ten articles focusing on the sector, Liem said.
Do Thanh Thuy, a UNDP expert, proposed non-State enterprises, organisations, and associations raise their awareness about anti-corruption efforts and add them into their operational regulations.
Dau Anh Tuan, head of the VCCI’s Legal Department, emphasised the need for businesses to equip themselves with knowledge and the capacity to deal with the issue, adding that transparency must be a feature of every transaction.
Anti-corruption efforts in businesses and organisations must be supervised by shareholders, consumers, the media, and independent organisations, he said.
The State should complete policies and processes to protect companies that operate transparently and in accordance with regulations, and the business community should join in such efforts, he suggested./.