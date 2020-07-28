Society Da Nang begins lockdown of COVID-19 hotspots Barriers and guards were deployed to lock down four sections of streets surrounding three hospitals - General Hospital, C Hospital and Rehabilitation and Orthopaedics Hospital - which are quarantine and treatment centres for COVID-19 patients in the central city on July 28.

Society Four Vietnamese students pick up medals at 2020 European Physics Olympiad Four of the five Vietnamese students participating in the 2020 European Physics Olympiad (EuPhO) have won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals between them.

Society 230 Vietnamese brought home from Taiwan Vietnamese authorities on July 28 coordinated with the Vietnam Economic-Culture Office in Taipei, Taiwan (China), low-cost carrier Vietjet Air, and relevant local agencies to conduct a flight bringing 230 Vietnamese citizens home.

Society Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang province The incense craft of the Nung ethnic minority people in Phia Thap village, Quoc Dan commune, Quang Uyen district, Cao Bang province is contributing to the preservation of a traditional spiritual culture.