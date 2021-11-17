Workshop discusses digital technology’s role in infrastructure development
The Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission held a workshop on November 16 to look into the promotion of digital technology application to building and managing socio-economic infrastructure during the process of national industrialisation and modernisation until 2030 with a vision to 2045.
The workshop held on November 16. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission held a workshop on November 16 to look into the promotion of digital technology application to building and managing socio-economic infrastructure during the process of national industrialisation and modernisation until 2030 with a vision to 2045.
Vice Chairman of the Economic Commission Do Ngoc An said the 13th National Party Congress issued the guidelines of “continuing to step up industrialisation and modernisation on the basis of scientific - technological advances, innovation, and technological achievements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)” and focusing on implementing certain solutions, including building synchronous and modern socio-economic infrastructure; developing information and telecom infrastructure to create the foundation for national digital transformation and facilitate a digital economy, digital society, smart production, new production and business models, sharing economy, e-commerce; and conducting digital transformation in all enterprises and State agencies.
The successful implementation of this breakthrough will greatly help turn Vietnam into an indutrialised country soon, he noted.
An said socio-economic infrastructure in the country has been developed over the past years, gradually meeting national construction and defence requirements. The digital infrastructure is relatively modern and covers all provinces and cities nationwide, he added.
However, there remain problems, he pointed out, elaborating that the speed of the telecom and IT networks is still slow, unable to meet the demand for developing Internet of Things, smart cities, and smart production. The access to wideband services in rural and mountainous areas remains limited, the national digital transformation is slow, and there are numerous challenges to the fight against cybercrime.
At the workshop, participants said weaknesses in socio-economic infrastructure are one of the major hindrances to the development of Vietnam’s economy. That fact required the optimisation of chances in the 4IR to reform the growth model, restructure the economy, make strategic breakthroughs, and industrialise and modernise the country.
They discussed challenges to digital infrastructure development and ways to build synchronous and modern socio-economic infrastructure, thereby helping fuel economic growth, resolve social issues, and transform Vietnam into a modern industrialised nation with upper-middle income by 2030 and a developed and high-income nation by 2045./.