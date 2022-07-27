Business Vietjet offers promotional tickets on routes connecting Vietnam to India Vietjet is offering passengers a "promotion party" in three golden days per week during this month on its flight network connecting Vietnam to India.

Business Forum connects firms from Vietnam, Japan’s Kyushu A forum promoting multifaceted cooperation between Vietnamese firms and their potential partners in Kyushu region of Japan took place in Fukuoka city on July 26.

Business Developing private sector a correct policy: top legislator National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed that developing the private sector is a correct policy during his visit to Truong Hai Group (THACO) as part of a working trip to the central province of Quang Nam on July 27.

Business International textile-garment expo opens in HCM City The 2022 Vietnam Saigon Textile & Garment Industry – Fabric & Garment Accessories Expo (SaigonTex and SaigonFabric 2022) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 27 morning, providing a platform for local and foreign producers to explore each other’s demand and seek partnership.