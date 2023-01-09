Videos Thua Thien-Hue beefs up wildlife protection and rescue The central province of Thua Thien-Hue has beefed up its local wildlife protection and rescue movement, with many wild animals released back into their natural environment.

Environment Water resources planning scheme for 2021-2030 announced The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) held a conference in Hanoi on January 6 to announce a water resources planning scheme for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, which was approved by the Prime Minister in December 2022.

Environment Da Nang optimise resources for environmental protection The central city of Da Nang has effectively implemented a project to protect the environment in the 2021-2030 period by optimising resources from the society for the work.