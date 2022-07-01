Environment USAID assists Vietnamese businesses to reduce greenhouse gas emission The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with the Enterprise Development Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, organised a training workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on June 29, aiming to provide information relating to greenhouse gas reduction as well as offering solutions to businesses.

Environment Proper awareness, actions crucial for blue sea, peace, sustainable development: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has underlined the urgent need to establish and implement a regional and global cooperation mechanism, increase data sharing, and perfect policies for the conservation of ecosystems and environmental protection.

Environment Flash flood guidance system in Southeast Asia announced A conference to announce the Southeast Asia Flash Flood Guidance System (SeAFFGS) was held by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration (VNMHA) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) in Hanoi on June 28.

Environment Forum seeks to translate net zero carbon pledge into action The Vietnam Circular Economy Forum 2022 took place on June 28 with a focus on how to translate the commitment on net zero emissions into action.