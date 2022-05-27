Illustrative image (Source: internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Experts and delegates at a workshop on May 27 discussed challenges to the restoration of wild turtle populations in Vietnam, and the possibility of reintroducing turtles in the central region.



The workshop was held by the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Agency at the Vietnam Environment Administration under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, in coordination with the Asia Turtle Proramme.



Hoang Thi Thanh Nhan, deputy head of the agency, said scientists have found 25 species of tortoises and freshwater turtles along with five species of sea turtles in Vietnam.



Vietnam accounts for 9 percent of turtle species globally. However, their populations are rapidly declining due to the loss of habitats and illegal hunting and trade, with many on the edge of extinction.



To build and implement conservation programmes for endangered precious and rare species, the Prime Minister on September 12, 2019 issued Decision No. 1176/QD-TTg approving the programme on the conservation of endangered turtles by 2025, Nhan said.



Associate. Prof. Le Duc Minh from Vietnam National University, Hanoi, said many endangered, precious and rare turtle species in Vietnam have high genetic diversity.



He, therefore, suggested relevant ministries and agencies conduct genetic analysis before sending them to breeding facilities.



Ministries, agencies and localities should closely coordinate with research and management agencies to protect endangered species in general and turtles in particular, he said.



Other delegates also suggested applying technological and scientific solutions in the work, diversifying investment sources, and establishing financial mechanisms in support of these efforts./.