Nguyen Ai Quoc's passport for entry to Russia. (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association on May 12 held a workshop on President Ho Chi Minh's revolutionary activities in Russia and at K9 relic site in Hanoi's outlying district of Ba Vi.



The event was part of the celebrations of the 133rd birth anniversary of the late leader (May 19) and the 100th anniversary of his first coming to Russia (June 30).



Speaking at the event, Chairman of the chapter and Secretary of Long Bien district’s Party Committee Duong Hoai Nam said during the years of searching for a path for national salvation and leading the Vietnamese people's struggle for national liberation and construction, Nguyen Ai Quoc, later known as President Ho Chi Minh, set foot on nearly 60 countries around the world. Among them, the Soviet Union, the homeland of the October Revolution, was the place where he spent the longest time. The Soviet Union held a significant position and influence in his revolutionary life.



Five years after the success of Vietnam's revolution in 1945, the Soviet Union became one of the first countries in the world to recognise and officially establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam on January 30, 1950. Since then, relationship between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union, now the Russian Federation, has always been warm, reliable, overcoming challenges and fluctuations in each country and the world, Nam said.

President Ho Chi Minh with children in Moscow in 1954 (Photo: VNA)



At the event, delegates listened to speeches and analyses about the late Vietnamese leader’s great contributions, activities during his first visit to the Soviet Union and the following years, and the process of preserving his body at the K9 relic site.



Col. Nguyen Ngoc Huan, Vice Commander of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum High Command, presented an overview of K9 relic site, the preservation of Uncle Ho's body during the war, and the significant contributions of the State, Government and medical experts from the former Soviet Union and present-day Russia to the development of the site./.