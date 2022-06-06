Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praises communal public security force President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praised the contributions of the public security force of communes in safeguarding national security and protecting people's lives while attending an art programme held on June 5 night to honour 63 outstanding heads of public security in communes across the country.

Politics Legislators to mull over road projects, supervision programme on June 6 The 15th National Assembly on June 6 is planned to hear reports on investment policy regarding a series of road projects at its ongoing third session in June 6 morning.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.