Workshop gathers opinions on law-governed socialist state building project
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 6 chaired a workshop to collect opinions of the Party Committees of northern provinces and centrally-run cities on a draft project on a strategy on building and perfecting the law-governed socialist state of Vietnam to 2030 with a vision to 2045.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the workshop. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 6 chaired a workshop to collect opinions of the Party Committees of northern provinces and centrally-run cities on a draft project on a strategy on building and perfecting the law-governed socialist state of Vietnam to 2030 with a vision to 2045.
During the workshop, representatives from the Party Committees emphasised the need to promote decentralisation and further enhance autonomy and self-responsibility of localities associated with supervising the performance of official duties; increase publicity and transparency in governance in combination with promoting national digital transformation; perfecting a synchronous, timely and unified legal system, and putting the legitimate interests of the people at the centre.
In his speech, President Phuc, who is also head of the steering committee for building the project, said that the draft project has been prepared meticulously and responsibly.
The ideas put forth at the workshop showed the enthusiasm, closeness and agreement with the draft project, he said.
The issues raised at this event stemmed from practical requirements in the work of the Party Committees, authorities and local political systems; and accurately reflect the thoughts and aspirations of a large number of cadres, Party members and people for the country's renewal cause led by the Communist Party of Vietnam, the President stressed.
He requested the Party Committees of northern provinces and centrally-run cities to continue to study the draft project and give written comments to the steering committee.
Previously, the steering committee for building the project held three national seminars across the northern, central and southern regions, and a series of symposiums with the participation of experts and scientists, and representatives from research institutes and universities across the country.
The steering committee completed the third version of the draft project to gather opinions of the Party Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities./.