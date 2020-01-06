Workshop gathers young Vietnamese intellectuals in Czech Republic
Young Vietnamese scientists, post graduates and students studying and working in the Czech Republic gathered at a science research workshop held at Charles University in Prague on January 4.
At the workshop (Source: VNA)
Prague (VNA) – Young Vietnamese scientists, post graduates and students studying and working in the Czech Republic gathered at a science research workshop held at Charles University in Prague on January 4.
Jointly organized by the Vietnamese Students' Association and the Association of Vietnamese Youths and Students in the Czech Republic, the event attracted the attendance of over 40 participants from Czech universities and research institutes.
At the event, speakers – Vietnamese postdoctoral researchers and post-graduates – presented their research in different fields such as information technology, applied mathematics, biology, chemistry and economics.
Addressing the workshop, Tran Vinh Bac, Counselor of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic, highly appreciated the role played by the two associations in organising activities to strengthen unity and mutual support among Vietnamese students and post-graduates who are studying and working in the country.
He said the embassy always supports young intellectuals in the Czech Republic to continue strengthening connections with each other and with local research institutions, contributing to fostering friendship between the two countries.
Martin Kuthan – a lecturer from Charles University - said the event offered a good chance for participants to share knowledge and experience, thus promoting a passion for scientific research among young people.
On the same day, the Vietnamese Students' Association in the Czech Republic convened its fifth congress for the 2020-2022 tenure.
Established in 2018, the association now has over 100 members. It actively contributes to promoting exchange and unity among students and youths in the Czech Republic./.