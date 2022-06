Business Mini Thailand Week held in Quang Ninh for first time Mini Thailand Week – the first of its kind – kicked off in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 16, showcasing outstanding Thai products.

Business Vietjet offers promotional tickets in response to “Cashless Day” Vietjet is offering hundreds of thousands of promotional tickets flying across Vietnam and Asia with preferential prices from only 16,600 VND, excluding taxes and fees, in response to “Cashless Day” (June 16).

Business Seminar discusses Vietnam-France economic ties A seminar on economic relations between Vietnam and France and the latter’s investment projects in the former has been recently held in the southern French city of Montpellier in both online and in-person formats.

Business Vietnam’s tourism, trade potential popularised in Israel Vietnam’s tourism and farm produce trade potential was introduced to Israeli partners at a seminar held in Tel Aviv on June 15, aiming to boost bilateral partnerships in these areas.