At the authentication workshop (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance (VDMS) and the Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (LVMH), the world's leading luxury group based in France, co-organised a workshop in Hanoi on July 3 to instruct market management staff on how to identify whether products under the LVMH brands are fake or authentic.At the event, which was part of the cooperative framework signed last month between the VDMS and LVMH, the market surveillance force in 11 northern cities and provinces were provided with necessary information to distinguish authentic LVMH cosmetics and perfume; Christian Dior jewellery, glasses, and clothes; and Tagheuer, Hublot and Zenith watches from well-made fakes.According to Director General of the VDMS Tran Huu Linh, competent authorities have carried out a wide range of measures, and built various plans to prevent trade fraud, counterfeit goods and violations of intellectual property rights.Each year, the market surveillance force inspect and handle more than 10,000 cases of violations, he said, adding that the fight against fake goods remain a big challenge, with complicated production and trafficking of counterfeit goods, poor awareness of the public, and weak management mechanisms.To this end, Linh said that cooperation with makers and manufacturers are important as they know their products well.Huan Yang, a senior manager of the LVMH, expressed his hope that cooperation between the market surveillance force and the LVMH and other enterprises in France will be expanded in the coming time, making contributions to combating fake goods and violations of intellectual property rights, while ensuring benefits of both consumers and businesses.He added that the move also promoted trade ties between Vietnam and the EU, and Vietnam and France.-VNA