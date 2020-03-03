World Indonesia postpones tourism stimulus package due to COVID-19 Indonesia has decided to postpone a tourism stimulus package following two confirmed cases of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

World COVID-19 outbreak hits Indonesian tourism industry The coronavirus disease (COVID-19), first reported in China, has hit Indonesia’s tourism sector as the country records slower growth in tourist arrivals following bans applied to visitors from China.

World Philippines’s manufacturing sector still flourishes amid COVID-19 The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) of the Philippines in manufacturing rose to 52.3 points in February from 52.1 last January in spite of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to London-based global information provider IHS Markit Ltd (IHS Markit).