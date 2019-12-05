Workshop highlights community role in heritage conservation
Michael Croft, UNESCO Head of Office in Vietnam, speaks at the workshop in Ninh Binh province on December 5 (Photo: VNA)
Ninh Binh (VNA) – The role of the community in heritage conservation was highlighted at a workshop held in the northern province of Ninh Binh on December 5.
The workshop was co-held by the National Commission for UNESCO, the Tourism Department of Ninh Binh and Xuan Truong company, focusing on the National Commission for UNESCO’s role in preserving natural and cultural heritage for sustainable development.
Besides the commission, the roles of the community and private companies also attracted attention at the event.
Many participants shared the view that all the people, especially those live in the areas with the heritages, should join hands in protecting the heritages.
Meanwhile, National Commission for UNESCO plays an indispensable role in coordinating different stakeholders in preservation work.
Papers presented at the workshop also examined the preservation of heritages and the development of the heritages’ values in connection with sustainable development goals, and the situation of heritage preservation in Vietnam.
The UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) has designated eight World Heritage Sites in Vietnam, which are the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, the Citadel of the Ho Dynasty, the Complex of Hue Monuments, Ha Long Bay, Hoi An Ancient Town, My Son Sanctuary, Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park, and Trang An Landscape Complex./.