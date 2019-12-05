Culture - Sports Swimmer Huy Hoang smashes SEA Games record Young Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang bagged a gold medal and broke the SEA Games record in the men’s 1,500m freestyle of himself with a time of 14:58:14 on December 5.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 30: Vietnam nab another gold in pencak silat Pencak silat artist Tran Thi Them on December 5 nabbed another gold medal for Vietnam at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) which is underway in the Philippines.