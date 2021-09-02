Workshop highlights efficiency of Vietnam’s consistent macro policies
A corner of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)London (VNA) - Vietnam’s economy has achieved stable growth thanks to consistent macro policies, contributing to promoting the role of the private sector, heard a workshop on Vietnam's economic situation and stock market held by Dragon Capital company on September 1 in London.
Addressing the event, Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long affirmed the Vietnamese Government’s determination to renovate and open its economy and speed up the privatisation of state-owned enterprises.
With the goal of achieving a per capita income of 4,500 USD by 2025 and 7,500-8,000 USD by 2030, Vietnam will need to post economic growth of 6.5-7 percent per year, Long said, adding that this is a big challenge, especially in the context of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to him, Vietnam's transition to a high-quality economic growth model, and its selective attraction of investment to high technology and "green" growth is a good opportunity for British investors in particular and foreign ones in general.
Dragon Capital Chairman Dominic Scriven said that Vietnam’s advantages to attract foreign investment include good human resources, laws and policies favourable to foreign investment, a highly reliable investment environment and stable growth since Vietnam began implementing the Doi Moi (Renewal) 35 years ago.
He pointed out that the Vietnamese government has reasonable support packages to help people in localities ease difficulties caused by the pandemic, emphasising that this will directly support the resilience of the economy after the pandemic.
Founded in Vietnam in 1994 with a total investment of 16 million USD, Dragon Capital is currently the oldest independent asset manager in the country with assets totaling 2.9 billion USD (as of December 31, 2019)./.