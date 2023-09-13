Sci-Tech National Cybersecurity Association asked to define mission and vision relevant to era The National Cybersecurity Association must define a mission and vision that are relevant to the current era, Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam made the request at its first congress for the 2023-2028 tenure in Hanoi on September 8.

Sci-Tech Vietnam Innovation Challenge honours 12 solutions The 12 best innovative solutions, out of the 758 submitted to the 2023 Vietnam Innovation Challenge, were announced and honoured at an awarding ceremony held in Hanoi on September 8.

Sci-Tech VNUHCM’s scientific research achievements help promote societal progress Promoting scientific research activities and developing high-level scientific and technological human resources in universities is considered an urgent matter in the context of the strong emergence of the 4th industrial revolution.

Sci-Tech HCM City launches electronics and semiconductor centre A ceremony was held by the Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) Management Board on September 6 to launch the Electronics and Semiconductor Centre (ESC).