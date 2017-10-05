Workshop looks at obstacles in developing renewable energy (Photo: VGP)



– In the context of rapidly growing power demand, it is necessary to revise the planning and development of renewable energy, otherwise renewable energy sources may not be able to meet demand, heard a workshop in Hanoi on October 5.Vietnam is step by step increasing the ratio of renewable energy in the national power output in order to ensure energy security, mitigate climate change and achieve sustainable development, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong.The Deputy Minister said existing hydropower plants contribute to ensuring energy security, as they accounted for over 40 percent of total national electricity generation capacity and electricity output in the first eight months of 2017.In some localities such as Hoa Binh, Son La, Lai Chau, Nghe An, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Dak Lak and Lam Dong, such plants have made significant contributions to the local budget, he added.Along with developing hydropower and technical infrastructure, the local living standards and production have been improved.

The total hydropower installation capacity is projected to reach 21,600 MW in 2020 and increase to 24,600 MW in 2025 and 27,800 MW in 2030.

However, the quality and operation of hydropower plants has posed many problems causing public concern, the Deputy Minister said, attributing the causes to a lack of experts and due attention on the part of relevant agencies in localities and low capacity of investors and contractors.



Participants at the workshop shared experience in developing small and medium hydropower in localities and discussed measures to develop renewable energy in a safe, efficient, and sustainable fashion in the coming time.

Improving production efficiency and energy usage via establishing a policy framework and diversifying supply sources are drawing attention from managers and experts, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung said, adding that the key issue is to master the technology and gradually localise technology and equipment to avoid dependence on imports.



The Ministry of Science and Technology has implemented a number of mechanisms, policies and programmes to encourage and support energy research and development, including the strategy to develop science and technology through 2020, Tung noted.



It also studies the application of new energy and renewable one in addition to seeking scientific and technological solutions to energy saving and increasing efficiency in energy production, transmission and consumption.



Tung suggested devising proper policies to encourage domestic manufacturers to develop small and medium hydropower equipment and limit imports.



Regarding wind power, the country aims to achieve total installation capacity of 800 MW by 2020 (at present 180 MW) which will increase to 2,000 MW by 2025 and 6,000 MW by 2030.-VNA