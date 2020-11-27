Workshop looks at potential for ICT development in Vietnam, RoK
Illustrative image (Photo: invest.gov)
Seoul (VNA) – Delegates at a recent online workshop in Seoul suggested a sustainable connectivity network between Vietnamese students and Korean ICT firms.
The ICT workshop was jointly held by the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Korea (VSAK) and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) of the Republic of Korea (RoK), with the participation of nearly 300 scientists and students from Vietnam and other countries.
Participating firms pointed out the potential for ICT development in Vietnam and the RoK.
According to Tran Thien Quang, President of the VSAK, the six firms participating in the workshop are taking the lead in the ICT sector in the RoK. Therefore, the workshop provides valuable information for the students who want to work for ICT enterprises in the country.
Shin Sungwoo, a representative from the NIPA, said Vietnam would be a strategic market for the ICT sector in the time ahead, and suggested those who aim to work for the firms improve their Korean and other foreign language skills./.