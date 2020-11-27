Society Infographic 11 Vietnamese universities ranked among top Asia 2021 Eleven Vietnamese universities were listed in the QS Asia University Rankings 2021 released recently by the UK’s higher education company Quacquarelli Symonds.

Society HCM City get-together marks Laos’ 45th National Day The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisation – Ho Chi Minh City chapter held a get-together on November 27 to mark Laos’ 45th National Day.

Society Health Ministry: Food packaging from COVID-19-hit countries to be tested Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has ordered the testing of samples of food packaging imported from countries with large COVID-19 outbreaks to head off potential exposure to the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.