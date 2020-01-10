Workshop looks at Vietnam-India cooperation potential
Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (centre), Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma (third, left) and other officials at the workshop in Hanoi on January 9 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam held a workshop in Hanoi on January 9 to discuss the two countries’ cooperation potential in various fields.
The event, themed “Meet India”, attracted Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities, along with representatives of the Indian Embassy, Consulate General and businesses.
Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said Vietnam and India boast long-standing relations that have been increasingly enhanced.
Highlighting political and economic ties, he said over the last couple of years, the countries have organised four high-level mutual visits, showing their high political trust. Meanwhile, bilateral trade surged from 5.6 billion USD in 2014 to 11.5 billion USD in 2019.
Connections in investment, culture – education, tourism, security – defence and at international forums have also been intensified, he noted, adding that localities have also played an important role in strengthening the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership.
Vietnam holds the ASEAN chairmanship and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council in 2020, so the two countries’ governments hope to bolster links to achieve substantive outcomes at all levels, thereby helping to further deepen their partnership, the official said.
For his part, Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma affirmed that the two nations’ traditional relations, built on mutual trust and understanding, have been flourishing. India considers Vietnam a pillar in its Act East policy, and also one of the main partners in its Indo-Pacific vision.
According to Verma, there remains huge untapped potential for bilateral cooperation.
Indian businesses also wish to boost long-term development partnerships with Vietnam via credit provision, support programmes and capacity building initiatives that can contribute to grassroots socio-economic development, he noted.
At the workshop, participants discussed cooperation opportunities in pharmaceuticals, energy, support industries, smart city building, information technology and tourism./.