Sci-Tech Digital transformation a must for technical infrastructure sector Digital transformation has become a critical need for technical infrastructure enterprises to survive in the fourth industrial revolution, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, speakers said at a recent seminar in Ho Chi Minh City.

Sci-Tech Outstanding scientists honoured with title, order State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 22 handed over the “Labour Hero in the Renewal Period” title to the family of late Professor, Academician Vu Tuyen Hoang, former Secretary of the Party delegation to and President of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA).

Sci-Tech HCM City steps up AI development efforts To develop research into and the application of artificial intelligence (AI), authorities in HCM City may pilot order placing and public procurement and call for studies from scientists and businesses engaged in the field.