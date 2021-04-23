Workshop looks into opportunities, challenges in digital transformation
HCM City (VNA) - A workshop was held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23 to discuss opportunities and challenges facing firms amid digital transformation.
It was co-hosted by the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC), the Vietnam E-Commerce Association (VECOM), and the Vietnam International Arbitration Centre (VIAC).
ITPC Deputy Director Nguyen Tuan said digital transformation has become an indispensable trend in socio-economic development, and the Government and localities have issued policies to accelerate the process.
Of note, HCM City has come up with a scheme to turn itself into a smart urban area by 2030.
Dr Nguyen Tuan Hoa, an information technology expert, said creativity and the application of modern technology for economic development will be key factors in breakthroughs made.
He suggested issuing specific policies to encourage enterprises to switch to digital transformation, including using part of pre-tax profits for the effort and adjusting policies relating to accounting, statistics, and archives to adapt to the process./.