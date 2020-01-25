Workshop on President Ho Chi Minh held in Ukraine
A workshop on President Ho Chi Minh was held on January 23 at High School 251 named after the President in Kiev, Ukraine.
A workshop on President Ho Chi Minh was held on January 23 at High School 251 named after the President in Kiev, Ukraine.
The event, jointly hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine and High School 251, is part of activities to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19).
The event also aims to implement a project to honour President Ho Chi Minh.
The workshop heard 10 reports on President Ho Chi Minh and 30 years of the high school named after the Vietnamese leader.
Addressing the event, Ambassador Nguyen Anh Tuan highlighted that the core of Ho Chi Minh's cultural ideology is patriotism, love for the people, and wholeheartedly serving the Fatherland and the people.
Rector of the high school Sulga Larisa Panchilevna said the school has become a bright spot of friendship between the two countries’ people, and it is a reliable address for the Vietnamese community in the region to send their children to the school.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Ukraine - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group Bragar Evgeni Vadimovich, and Chairman the Ukraine – Vietnam Friendship Association Aleksandr Slapak expressed their great honour to attend the workshop, and spoke highly of President Ho Chi Minh's great contributions to Vietnam and the world.
On the occasion, Ambassador Tuan presented five gift packages to disadvantaged students of the school who have good performance in their study.
Within the framework of the workshop, a photo exhibition on Vietnam’s land and people and President Ho Chi Minh was organised at the school./.