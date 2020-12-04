At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A workshop on multicultural education at Vietnamese universities in the context of the ASEAN Community with a vision to 2025 was held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 3.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam – Southeast Asia Friendship Association Phan Thi Hong Xuan said although ASEAN set clear education goals in 2015, the results remain relatively modest. She attributed such to the large education gap among member states, the lack of collaboration among education organisations, and challenges in recognition of certifications and internationalisation of degrees in the region.

In order to improve the efficiency of international cooperation, participants suggested the Vietnamese universities closely pursue five regional education goals, including enhancing accreditation up to standards of the ASEAN University Network, opening training courses to grant certificates recognised by ASEAN universities, and increasing the exchange of culture and students between Vietnamese and ASEAN universities.

Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Wong Chia Chiann said each ASEAN member state is striving to fulfill strategic goals mentioned in the Declaration on ASEAN Community Vision 2025, adding that the movement in ASEAN as well as in the world and mutual reliance among multicultural nations in education are becoming increasingly important.

Apart from necessary skills and knowledge, ASEAN leaders play a significant role in promoting education in the principle of understanding in diversity, she said./.