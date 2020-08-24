The “Bun Oc by Grandma” restaurant has been trending on social networks lately. It is renowned for not only its snail dishes but also a workshop it holds where its owner teaches tweens how to authentically cook the dish.



Nguyen Thi Hien, owner of the “Bun Oc by Grandma” restaurant and workshop, was born in the Old Quarter and has been into cooking, especially traditional Vietnamese dishes, for years and years.



Different from regular snails and vermicelli, which are readily found around Hanoi, cold “Bun Oc” is quite rare but has been cooked for hundreds of years. Even some Hanoians have never heard of it. Nguyen Thi Hien has opened the workshop to spread her love of cold “Bun Oc” so it won’t fade away and disappear./.

VNA