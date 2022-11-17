Environment Khanh Hoa issues master plan for Nha Trang Bay restoration The People's Committee of Khanh Hoa south-central province has just issued a master plan to preserve and restore coral reefs in Nha Trang Bay.

Environment Asian experts discuss primate conservation in the region The opening ceremony of the 8th Asian Primate Symposium, the largest of its kind in the region, took place in Hanoi, providing a platform for experts and stakeholders to discuss challenges and measures for the conservation of primate species in the region.

Environment Discovery of U Minh Thuong National Park The U Minh Thuong National Park is the fifth biosphere reserve in Vietnam recognised by UNESCO and the eighth ramsar site in the country. It is a tourist site that should not be missed when visiting the Mekong delta province of Kien Giang.