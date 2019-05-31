At the workshop (Source: VNA)

- A trade promotion workshop on business opportunities in Vietnam for Israeli importers was held in Tel Aviv on May 30.The event was attended by representatives from the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, the Israel - Asia Chamber of Commerce and 30 Israeli importing firms operating in food, consumer goods, farm produce, aquatic products, textiles, electronics and construction materials.Addressing the event, Roy Roznek from the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce said the workshop allows enterprises to get more information on the Vietnamese market and to be introduced to Vietnamese firms.He underlined the strong development of economic and trade ties between Vietnam and Israel, adding that many Israeli importers are seeking suppliers of foods, food stuff, agricultural and aquatic products, consumer goods, and textiles in Vietnam.Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Do Minh Hung briefed participants on Vietnam’s development achievements, international integration, participation in free trade agreements and the policies of the Vietnamese Government to support foreign enterprises in Vietnam.He said there has been notable success in several areas of cooperation between Vietnam and Israel, especially in agriculture,tourism, and science and technology.Le Thai Hoa, Vietnamese Trade Counselorin Israel,introduced Vietnam’s strengths, key production sectors, trade exchange activities, and international trade fairs in the country.He also highlighted trade prospects between the two countries, while calling on Israeli enterprises to join trade exhibitions and fairs to seek Vietnamese partners and suppliers.Representatives from the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce and the Israel - Asia Chamber of Commerce said the agencies will continue to work with the VietnameseCommercial Affairs Office and Embassy in Israel to hold similar events to facilitate cooperation among enterprises of bothcountries.-VNA