Environment Vietnam has four new ASEAN Heritage Parks Four more protected areas in Vietnam have been recognised as ASEAN Heritage Parks, making the country home to the largest number of such parks in the region.

Environment Mekong Delta provinces take steps to control saltwater intrusion Authorities in provinces in the Mekong Delta and Can Tho city are dredging irrigation works and storing fresh water to cope with saltwater intrusion during the dry season.

Environment Hanoi adopts plan to cut emissions Hanoi's Department of Natural Resources and Environment has outlined a plan to reduce air pollution in 2020.

Environment Vietnam ranks sixth in Global Climate Risk Index Vietnam is one of the six countries most vulnerable to climate change, said a report released by Germanwatch – a German environmental organisation.