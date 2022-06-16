Participants visit a stall displaying tea products of Lai Chau province on the sideline of the workshop. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Middle East, North Africa and South Africa are potential markets for tea products from Lai Chau province but their export is still modest due to a lack of information on each other and effective connections, Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu has said.



He made the statement at a workshop held on June 15 in both face-to-face and virtual forms, aiming to connect enterprises engaged in producing and exporting tea products of the province with partners in the above-mentioned regions.



The deputy minister also affirmed that his ministry and overseas Vietnamese representative agencies will continue to support Lai Chau province and its enterprises in implementing collaboration activities with other countries and partners in the near future.



Addressing the workshop, Ha Trong Hai, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, emphasised the advantages of local tea products, saying they have high quality and unique flavours as the plant is cultivated in mountainous areas with special climate and soil.



Participants were provided with information on the orientation of tea material areas as well as the production system and market development of the province’s tea products in the future. Outstanding features of these products, especially black tea – which is favoured by customers in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, were also introduced at the workshop.



Lai Chau is currently home to more than 8,500ha of land under tea. The fresh tea bud output stood at around 44,000 tonnes last year.



Most of the local tea products have been exported to the Middle East and Taiwan (China)./.