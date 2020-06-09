Business Germany helps Vietnam tap into biomass potential A seminar was held in Hanoi on June 9 to launch a German-funded project on climate protection through developing sustainable bioenergy markets (BEM) in Vietnam, with the aim of promoting the sustainable development of biomass resources for power production.

Business Capitalising on EVFTA sure to be a challenge The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to provide a host of opportunities to Vietnamese enterprises to bolster their exports, but they must also meet strict requirements in order to fully capitalise on the deal, insiders have said.