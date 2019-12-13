Society Friendship ambassadors for peace recognised The final competition for selecting friendship ambassador for peace wrapped up in Hanoi on December 12 evening.

Society Government tightens management of drones, ultralight aircraft Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked the Ministry of National Defence to cocordinate with the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to request declarations from organisations and individuals which own unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, and ultralight aircraft in the country.

Society Vietnamese students win three golds, three silvers at IJSO Vietnamese students won three gold and three silver medals at the 16th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) which wrapped up on December 12 in Doha, Qatar.

Society Enhancing anti-corruption law enforcement in non-state sector The enforcement of the anti-corruption law in enterprises and organisations in the non-state sector was the focus of a forum held in Hanoi on December 12 by the Government Inspectorate in coordination with UNDP and the British Embassy in Vietnam.