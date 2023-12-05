Environment Tra Vinh declares coastal landslide emergency The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has recently declared a state of emergency following coastal landslides in Truong Long Hoa commune and embankment collapses in Hiep Thanh commune, Duyen Hai town.

Environment Vietnam continues to show strong commitments to climate actions The commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 Vietnam announced at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) is a premise for the country to affirm the determination and efforts to join hands with the world in responding to climate change at the COP28 that will take place in the UAE from November 30 to December 12.

Environment Binh Chau - Phuoc Buu Nature Reserve The Binh Chau - Phuoc Buu Nature Reserve in Xuyen Moc district, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, is the only relatively-intact coastal primeval forest remaining in Vietnam. Thanks to conservation efforts and a diverse ecosystem, the reserve holds great potential for tourism development.

Business Vietnam building sustainable fisheries sector Fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing towards harmonising with international regulations and ensuring the sustainable development of the fisheries sector is a major goal and commitment for Vietnam. It has recently increased its cooperation with the EU to quickly remove the latter’s “yellow card” warning on IUU fishing in the country.