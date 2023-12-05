Workshop seeks to tackle water challenges in Vietnam
Deputy head of the Department of Water Resources Management Ngo Manh Ha (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)Vinh Phuc (VNA) – A workshop on the Young Water Professional Network 2023 themed “Tackling water challenges in Vietnam” was held in Vinh Phuc province on December 5.
The event was jointly organised by the Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Australian Water Partnership (AWP).
Deputy head of the department Ngo Manh Ha said that the workshop was the first step for the forming of Vietnam's network of young water professionals. Those chosen to this network represent officials, researchers, scientists, lecturers, and students, who are aged between 21 and 35, and working and studying at agencies, research institutes and universities in water resources management, natural resources management, climate change, the environment and several related fields.
Through guidance and interaction from Vietnamese and Australian experts, young professionals will strengthen dialogue with stakeholders, come up with solutions to challenges, and sustainably manage water resources in Vietnam, thus bringing long-term and sustainable effects to the environment, Ha added.
Regarding water resources management recommendations for Vietnam, John Riddiford, Chair of the International Water Association's Watershed and River Basin Management specialist group, advised agencies to be consistent in policy and legal framework so as to understand the full value of water through the commitment to management, and promote transparency and accountability./.