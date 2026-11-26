Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam marked 50 years of its cooperation with UNESCO with a workshop in Hanoi on November 26 that discussed how to uphold the value of UNESCO-listed cultural heritage elements.

The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO convened the event, drawing scientists, researchers, policymakers, artisans and heritage practitioners.

VASS Vice President and Vice Chairman of the National Commission for UNESCO Assoc. Prof. Dr Ta Minh Tuan said the 50-year partnership has deepened ties in education, science and culture. UNESCO's support has helped Vietnam identify, protect and uphold heritage values, raise public awareness of heritage’s role in communities and sustainable development, and bring Vietnamese culture closer to global audiences. Listed heritages reflect Vietnam’s history, landscapes, knowledge and cultural creativity, and are the products of long-term work by communities, artisans, scientists, authorities and specialised agencies.

Tuan noted that Vietnam has gradually fine-tuned policies and stepped up inventory, research, documentation, and conservation. The Politburo’s Resolutions 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese culture development and Resolution 26-NQ/TW on Vietnamese tourism development, issued in 2026, reaffirm heritage’s role in national development. However, international recognition is not the end goal; it must evolve into long-term actions tailored to each heritage and community, he stated.

UNESCO Representative to Vietnam Jonathan Wallace Baker said heritage lives not only in documents but in daily practice and transmission by artisans and communities. Communities must take part directly and voluntarily, with full information and material and spiritual rights safeguarded. The UNESCO listing recognises the meaning for communities and cultural diversity. He called for more research and post-listing impact assessment, measuring not just visibility or tourism revenue but the ability to sustain practice and the benefits communities receive.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Hoang Cam, Deputy Director of the VASS Institute of Cultural Studies, said listing raises public awareness and opens new opportunities for protection, transmission and promotion, but changes in heritage practice and community life after listing need attention.

Delegates debated conservation versus development, and heritage promotion versus maintaining community cultural space and practice. They emphasised the importance of research and post-listing impact assessments, substantive community participation in management, protection, and heritage-related decisions, as well as the safeguarding of practitioners’ rights and benefits from promotional activities.

They also proposed better coordination among regulators, scientists, local authorities and communities; more focused and effective use of heritage resources; and linking tourism to cultural environment protection, identity preservation and livelihood gains. Such will support Vietnam’s international commitments and keep heritage alive in communities and across generations./.