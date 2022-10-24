Workshop shares experience in buying, renovating houses for Vietnamese in Japan
A workshop to share experience in buying and renovating houses in Japan was held in Tokyo on October 23, attracting the participation of over 100 overseas Vietnamese (OVs) living, studying and working in the country.
The event was part of a series of activities for the community organised by three 100-percent-Vietnamese capital real estate and construction companies in Japan to popularise and improve knowledge of real estate and home improvements for the Vietnamese community in Japan.
Speaking at the opening of the seminar, Vietnamese Commercial Counsellor in Japan Ta Duc Minh spoke highly of the initiative of Vietnamese firms to organise the event.
According to Minh, the number of Vietnamese in Japan has continuously risen in recent years, making Vietnam the second largest foreign expat community in the Asian country. The demand for buying and renovating houses of Vietnamese people there has also increased rapidly, however, many Vietnamese are facing difficulties in this field.
The event was expected to provide useful information for OVs in Japan, he said.
According to Nguyen Van Da, General Director of Estate Plus, in Japan, everyone, including non-resident people, is allowed to own real estate. House buyers can enjoy many incentives such as low-interest loans, tax exemption and reduction for 10 years, favourable permanent residence application and other supportive policies from the Japanese government.
Representatives from the organisers shared experience in buying houses by installments, buying and renovating abandoned houses in Japan, and renting houses or using houses as business premises.
Common mistakes made by OVs in the process of buying or renovating houses in Japan were pointed out at the event./.