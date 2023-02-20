Workshop shares int’l experience in digital transformation
A workshop highlighting international experience in digital transformation and Industry 4.0 was held by the Agency of Enterprise Development (AED) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in Hanoi on February 20.
Addressing the event, Deputy Director of the agency Trinh Thi Huong said that Industry 4.0 and digital transformation promote flexibility in production, helping businesses adapt quickly to changes in markets.
Enterprises consider these an inevitable trend to improve production and business efficiency and competitiveness, and successfully implement a digital economy development strategy, she noted.
However, Huong noted that digital transformation is still a challenge for the Vietnamese business community, especially small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
According to her, the Government has many policies to support businesses to speed up digital transformation.
A programme to support businesses in digital transformation in the 2021-2025 period, launched by the MPI, has benefited over 100 SMEs, helping them improve business strategy, and enhance production capacity by applying digital transformation roadmaps, and traceability and e-commerce solutions, she said.
Wilfgang Wiegel, a consultant from GIZ, gave digital transformation suggestions for businesses, and six important factors to accelerate digital transformation towards Industry 4.0, including strategy and innovation, customer decisions, automation of robotics technology, organisation, technology, and big data.
Tarek Hassan from GIZ’s Vietnam Digital Transformation Centre said digital transformation is bringing good opportunities for Vietnamese SMEs.
Within the framework of the Digital Transformation Centre Vietnam (DTC-VN) project funded by the German Government, GIZ has built a digital transformation plan in parallel with sustainable development designed with three pillars towards businesses, including raising awareness, strengthening ability and ecosystem capacity, Hassan said.
As part of the “Industry 4.0” programme under the DTC-VN project, the workshop attracted the participation of 200 delegates representing ministries, sectors, and business associations in and outside the country.
The DTC-VN project aims to raise awareness of SMEs and stakeholders about the benefits and impacts of digital transformation and Industry 4.0 on domestic manufacturers, helping businesses overcome barriers and successfully deploy technological solutions at optimal cost./.