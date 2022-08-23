Business Nearly 120 Korean firms to join Vietnam-RoK B2B matching event Close to 120 innovative enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are set to join Vietnamese startups, businesses and universities at the upcoming Vietnam-RoK B2B (business to business) matching event Mega Us Expo.

Business Vietnam, Japan should accelerate implementation of ODA projects: Deputy PM Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 23 said he supports Vietnamese agencies and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to hold regular meetings, seeking solutions to obstacles to ODA projects in Vietnam.

Business Trade surplus to hit 1 billion USD this year Vietnam’s export revenue in 2022 is expected to reach about 368 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 9.46%, according to a report by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Da Nang hosts 42nd ASEAN Railway CEOs' Conference The 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Railways Chief Executive Officers (CEOs)’ Conference opened in the central city of Da Nang on August 23.