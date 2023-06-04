Society Female professor pushes boundaries, blazes new trails When there is enough love and passion, there will be no limit for women in doing scientific research, said Professor, Dr of Chemistry Le Minh Thang, who has spent two decades teaching and studying petrochemical technology.

Society Exploring sacred sites on Truong Sa Places such as the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs, Uncle Ho’s Memorial House, and pagodas on Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, hold significant spiritual values in the hearts of many people.

Videos Australian PM savors Vietnamese foods, brewed beer Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Hanoi on June 3 for an official visit to Vietnam. During the first day of his visit, the Australian leader spent time visiting the capital city of Hanoi and enjoying local food and drink.

Society Cambodian newspaper highlights Vietnam’s priority investment in Khmer-inhabited areas Rasmei Kampuchea, a newspaper with the largest readership in Cambodia, ran an article on June 2 highlighting Vietnam’s investment priority policy for ethnic groups in the country in general and the Mekong Delta in particular, including the Khmer ethnic people.