Workshop spotlights Vietnam - RoK diplomatic ties
An international academic workshop in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Vietnam – the Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties took place in Busan on June 30.
An investment promotion conference on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and RoK (Photo: VNA)
The event was jointly hosted by the Association of Vietnamese Studies (AVS) in the RoK and the Busan University of Foreign Studies.
In his opening speech, Chairman of AVS Prof. Bae Yang-soo spotlighted the strong development of the RoK – Vietnam cooperative relations across fields over the last 30 years.
He stressed the need to enhance academic exchanges between scholars and researchers, especially those working on Vietnamese studies, of the two countries in the coming time.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung highlighted the significance of the workshop for the development of the Vietnam – RoK relations.
As many as 12 reports were presented at the workshop, focusing on changes in Korean studies in Vietnam; Korean language training in Vietnam, and the Korean Wave (Hallyu).
According to Dr. Nguyen Thi Tham from the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, before 2009, Korean studies in Vietnam focused on economic, political, diplomatic and security studies. However, after that, studies related to social sciences and humanities have increased. The studies aim to find similarities between Vietnam and the RoK, helping Vietnam learn from the RoK’s lessons and experience, she said.
As scheduled, a similar workshop will be held in the second half of this year./.