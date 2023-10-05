Business Bac Lieu aims for over 1 billion USD in shrimp exports this year The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is striving for over 1 billion USD in shrimp export revenue this year, said Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Lieu Pham Van Thieu.

Business Vietnam- Thailand trade fair opens in An Giang A Vietnam – Thailand trade and cuisine fair opened in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on October 20.

Business Vietnamese enterprises attend MEGA Show Hong Kong (China) 2023 About 70 Vietnamese handicraft and gift companies are exhibiting their products at the MEGA Show Hong Kong (China) 2023 which is taking place in the special administrative region from October 21-23.

Business Top legislator attends opening of first Son La Coffee Festival The first Son La Coffee Festival opened in Son La city of the northern mountainous province with the same name on October 20, with the presence of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.