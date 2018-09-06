Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Better cooperation between the State, schools, businesses, international organisations, and professional associations would both contribute to improving the quality of vocational education, and benefit all parties involved, heard a workshop in Hanoi on September 6.



The workshop was jointly held by the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs, and the Australian Embassy in Vietnam.



Delegates at the event explained that through collaboration, enterprises will gain from good-quality human resources and schools will receive the support of the State and firms in improving training quality.



Besides this, high-quality human resources will help the State raise the quality of life across the nation, as well as the competitiveness of its national economy, they said.



They noted that enhancing international cooperation in improving vocational education quality, especially in high-quality personnel training, is one of the main solutions set forward in the strategy on vocational education development.



Looking towards higher vocational education quality, the MoLISA has outlined a number of projects, while the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training has also employed solutions to revamp State management and finance mechanisms, empower schools, and connect training institutions with enterprises.



The delegates discussed measures to help vocational education institutions join hands with businesses in training students able to work right after graduation.



Australian experts shared their country’s experience in collaboration between the State, schools, and enterprises in personnel training.



Australia is one of Vietnam’s strategic partners in vocational education. Australia’s Chisholm Academy has transferred training programmes to the Vietnamese Directorate of Vocational Education and Training. These programmes are being piloted at 25 vocational education institutions in Vietnam. –VNA