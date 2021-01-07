Environment New cold spell to hit northern and central regions A new strong cold spell will begin affecting the northern and central regions from January 7-12, with snow and frost forecat to appear in northern mountainous provinces, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Quang Nam working to protect endangered animals A number of valuable fauna species were recently spotted on Hon Do Mountain in Nui Thanh district, central Quang Nam province, head of the provincial Forest Protection Sub-department Tran Van Thu said on January 5.

Environment Quang Nam province sets up national park The central province of Quang Nam has announced a decision to establish the Song Thanh National Park based on the Song Thanh Nature Reserve.

Environment Localities asked to act urgently to tackle air pollution The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has asked the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces nationwide to roll out urgent solutions to control air pollution and promptly address any “hotspots”.