Workshop talks Mekong Delta’s sustainable development
Sea water threats the Tay Vam Ray dike in Kien Giang province (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A workshop on the Mekong Delta’s sustainable development in keeping with climate change adaptation was held in Hanoi on January 7.
It was jointly held by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment together with the Embassy of the Netherlands in Vietnam, the World Bank and the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF).
It was part of events held in various countries in response to the virtual Climate Adaptation Summit slated for January 25 hosted by the Netherlands, which is to launch a comprehensive Adaptation Action Agenda with clear commitments to global efforts for climate adaptation with a vision to 2030.
Efforts in climate change adaptation by the Vietnamese Government were discussed at the workshop, as well as challenges and support for the Mekong Delta in the coming time.
In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh called on ministries, sectors, localities and international organisations to bolster cooperation in climate change adaptation and sustainable development of the Mekong Delta, dubbed Vietnam’s “rice bowl”.
Close to 39 percent of the Delta’s land areas will be submerged and 10 percent of its population affected in case the sea level rises by 1 metre, threatening food security of the country and the world, he noted.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment has joined hands with relevant agencies to develop a master plan for the Mekong Delta for 2021-30, with a vision to 2050 in a holistic approach, in an endeavour to capitalise on the region’s potential and strengths amid globalisation and international economic integration.
For her part, Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Elsbeth Akkerman said as both the Netherlands and Vietnam are among countries hardest-hit by climate change, the two Governments will continue to collaborate and devise suitable solutions to climate change for the Mekong Delta and Vietnam at large, she added.
The WB's representative also pledged to continue working with Vietnam for a clean environment./.