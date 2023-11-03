Politics Vietnam strengthens multifaceted cooperation with Hungarian localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao paid a working visit to Debrecen – the capital city of Hajdú-Bihar - in late October to boost cooperation between the two countries’ localities, particularly in labour, education and training.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to ties with Croatia Vietnam always attaches importance to maintaining and strengthening its traditional friendship with countries in Eastern Europe, including Croatia, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told Croatian Ambassador to Malaysia and Vietnam Ivan Velimir Starcevic during a reception on November 2.

Politics Vietnam – Canada diplomatic ties marked in Hanoi The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Canadian Embassy in Vietnam jointly held a friendship get-together in Hanoi on November 2 to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (1973 -2023).

Politics Vietnam, int'l community call on US to end embargo on Cuba Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has joined those of other countries in opposing the US’s economic and trade embargo on Cuba, emphasising that these measures violate international law and run counter to the fundamental principles and norms of the UN Charter.