Politics Diplomatic sector launches emulation movement for 2020 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on December 23 launched an emulation movement for the Foreign Ministry to fuffil heavy tasks during Vietnam’s Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council during the 2020-2021 tenure.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia fortify bilateral cooperation Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with visiting Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi in Hanoi on December 23, during which both sides agreed to enhance all-round cooperation in the time ahead.

Politics Vietnam – China relations thriving: Vietnamese diplomat The Vietnam - China relations have developed stably in the past year, with regular exchanges of delegations at all levels, effective collaborative mechanisms, and flourishing cooperation in various sectors, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai recently told Chinese press.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao investment ministers talk cooperation Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning and Investment of Laos Sonsay Siphandone in Hanoi on December 23 to review cooperation between the two ministries over the past years and seek ways to boost ties next year.