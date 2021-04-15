Society Late American peace activist Rennie Davis commemorated The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on April 15 held a ceremony to commemorate and posthumously present the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to Rennie Davis, an American peace activist and a loyal friend of Vietnam.

Society Transport workers most impacted by COVID-19 pandemic: survey Among industrial sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the transportation sector has been most affected, according to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).

Society Average height of Vietnamese youths shows remarkable improvement: nutrition survey The average height of Vietnamese youths has shown remarkable improvements, reaching 168.1cm for 18-year-old males in 2020, up 3.7 cm from 2020, and 156.2cm for 18-year-old females, up from 154.8cm, according to the National General Nutrition Survey for 2019-2020, which was released by the Health Ministry’s National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) on April 15.

Society Da Nang pushes ahead with serious reception of overseas Vietnamese The Da Nang People’s Committee issued on April 15 a document on the reception and health quarantine of overseas Vietnamese citizens coming to the central city.