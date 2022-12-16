At the ceremony. (Photo: ulis.vnu.edu.vn)

Hanoi(VNA) – The University of Languages and International Studies (ULIS) under the Vietnam National University-Hanoi and the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Vietnam held a ceremony in Hanoi on December 16 to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day (December 18).

A contest of eloquence in Arabic and an exhibition on the Arabic culture were also organised.



Speaking at the event, ULIS Rector Dr. Do Tuan Minh said known as one of the six languages spoken in the United Nations, Arabic is the language of the Koran and the official language of 25 countries and is spoken by more than 500 million people around the world.



The UNESCO’s designation of December 18 as the World Arabic Language Day in 2012 is the recognition of the role of the Arabic language in the formation and development of human culture, he said.



According to the Rector, ULIS has taught the Arabic language since 1996 and celebrated the Day since 2016. The ceremony and the contest provided lecturers, students and Vietnamese people with a chance to understand more about the Arabic culture in general as well as the country and culture of Saudi Arabia, the biggest economy in the Middle East.



In his speech, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy expressed his wish to enhance cooperation with Arabic language training establishments in Vietnam, especially ULIS – the first educational establishment in Vietnam to teach Arabic.



He was also delighted to announce the embassy’s aid to the ULIS’s Faculty of Arabic Culture and Language to compile and print the first Arabic-Vietnamese dictionary to serve students, teachers and Vietnamese people living and working in Arabian countries./.