World Bank helps Philippines fight COVID-19
The World Bank has earmarked a 100-million-USD loan to help the Philippines fight the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the Philippine Department of Finance said on March 18.
Passengers wear face masks in the Philippines (Source: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The World Bank has earmarked a 100-million-USD loan to help the Philippines fight the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the Philippine Department of Finance said on March 18.
The funds will enable the Department of Health to procure personal protective equipment for health care workers, along with testing and laboratory materials, quarantine areas, and other essential equipment to contain the spread of the pandemic.
The Philippines has so far recorded 193 infection cases, including 14 deaths.
Earlier on March 16, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez announced a financial support package worth 27.1 billion peso (about 526 million USD) to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and provide economic relief to businesses and livelihood affected by the threat./.