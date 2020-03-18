World Thailand develops rapid COVID-19 test kit Thailand’s researchers have developed a rapid test kit for COVID-19 and plan to launch clinical trials next month.

World Cruise passenger traffic in Singapore down 52 percent Cruise passenger traffic in Singapore has fallen by 52 percent year-on-year since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said.

World Thailand reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, reveals three disease scenarios Thailand confirmed 35 additional cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on March 18, raising the total number in the Southeast Asian nation to 212.

World Malaysia recovers 323 million USD stolen from 1MDB Malaysia has recovered 1.4 billion ringgit (323 million USD) stolen from the country’s development fund 1MDB, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's office said on March 17.