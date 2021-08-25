Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The World Bank (WB) and the Institute for Social Development Studies (ISDS) have recently signed a financing deal worth 2.75 million USD for a project on strengthening COVID-19 response capacity at the grassroots level in Vietnam.

The project, funded by the Japan Social Development Fund, is expected to benefit 270,000 people and at least 3,500 persons in vulnerable groups, including the elderly in urban areas, ethnic minorities, freelancers and HIV/AIDS patients, in the provinces of Vinh Phuc, Khanh Hoa and Long An.

It will improve the capacity of communal medical stations by providing them with equipment and training skills for local health workers.

A network of volunteers will provide vulnerable people with information about COVID-19 prevention and discovery measures, food, medicines and protective suits, as well as psychological support.

Acting WB Country Director in Vietnam Rahul Kitchlu said as the grassroots medical system plays an important role in protecting front-liners in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the project will improve the capacity of communal medical stations via the provision of medical equipment and training courses for local medical workers, thus minimising cross-infections there and ensuring key health care services during the pandemic.

Lasting till December 2024, the project will help raise public awareness and promote changes in sustainable behaviors in response to public health contingencies



The ISDS is a non-governmental organisation in Vietnam majoring in research, training and interception in public health, gender and community development fields.

The Japan Social Development Fund is a joint effort between the Japanese Government and the WB to offer financial assistance to community-based poverty reduction projects./.