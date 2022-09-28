World History quiz celebrates Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations A quiz on the history of Vietnam-Laos relations for students was hosted by the Vientiane Department of Education and Sports in the Lao capital on September 27.

World Vietnam always a responsible member of UNCLOS 1982: Singaporean website Since becoming a signatory to UNCLOS 1982, Vietnam has remained a responsible member and has made significant efforts to endorse and implement its provisions, according to an article posted on Fulcrum.sg, a website of Singapore.

World Malaysia applies flexible exchange rate to support economy The Malaysian finance minister has said a flexible ringgit exchange rate is important to absorbing external shocks to support domestic economic activity.

World ASEAN casts bright tourism outlook ASEAN has issued a statement to emphasise the region’s tourism recovery, with hotel searches, occupancy rates and travel confidence rising.