Society Ho Chi Minh City moves to tackle low fertility rate The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has recently promulgated a programme on fertility rate adjustment to 2030, with the aim of raising the rate of natural increase (RNI) to over 1.3% by 2030.

Society HCM City always ensures operation of religious organisations: official The Vietnamese Party and State and the administration of Ho Chi Minh City always respect religions and ensure the operation of religious organisations and believers within the framework of the law, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau said on March 3.

Society UN official suggests Vietnam ensure gender perspectives in digital policies Gender perspectives should be ensured in national digital policies and resources should be allocated for full implementation, said UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis at a dialogue in Hanoi on March 3.

Society Rescuers help save foreign crewman from heart failure The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (VMSRCC) on March 3 brought a foreign crewman with heart failure from sea to Nha Trang City in the southcentral province of Khanh Hoa.