World Bank provides assistance for HCM City in data management
A data management strategy for Ho Chi Minh City by 2025 with a vision towards 2030 was launched on March 3, part of cooperation between the southern metropolis and the World Bank (WB) in 2022-2023.
Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (standing) speaks at the conference to launch the data management strategy on March 3. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – A data management strategy for Ho Chi Minh City by 2025 with a vision towards 2030 was launched on March 3, part of cooperation between the southern metropolis and the World Bank (WB) in 2022-2023.
The strategy will unlock data potential to better serve operations of local authorities, provide friendlier and more effective services for people, raise productivity and step up innovations, towards the comprehensive and sustainable development of the digital economy.
By 2025, it will focus the data on people, finance-businesses, and land and urban areas.
The city expects to form a management system on land and construction and planning licensing, along with data on public health, and social welfare. The establishment and operation of enterprises and household businesses, budget spending and expenditure, and public investment disbursement are also part of the vision. Database must be stored and managed at the city data centre.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai noted that thanks to the support of the WB, international friends and domestic experts, HCM City has been able to issue the strategy.
He called on the bank, the Australian Consulate General in HCM City and experts to continue assisting the city during the implementation of the strategy.
WB Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk suggested HCM City pour more investment in building suitable institutions to manage data safely to maximize the value.
An agency specialising in data management and digital transformation is significant to the effective implementation of the strategy, she said, stressing that the WB stands ready to cooperate with HCM City and offer it global knowledge and consultancy by leading experts in the work.
Australian Consul General Sarah Hooper hoped the strategy will be put into place quickly and effectively, meeting the demand of local leaders./.